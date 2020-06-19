Home struck by gunfire in Dover

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of North New Street on Friday morning.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said that at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area for report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they observed damage to a residence that was struck four times. None of the occupants were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.