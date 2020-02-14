Hospital incident brings felony assault charge

Two J. Baptise

SEAFORD — A 21-year-old Seaford was charged with felony assault following an incident in Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Seaford Police spokesman Master Cpl. Eric Chambers, officers were called to the scene at 1:45 p.m. and found a person being treated by hospital staff in the parking lot. A suspect had fled the scene, police said.

Two J. Baptise was located shortly afterward by Seaford Police with the assistance of Delaware State Police, Cpl. Chambers said. Police determined that Mr. Baptise had allegedly stabbed and kicked a family member numerous times.

During the alleged assault, according to police, Mr. Baptise also threatened witnesses who tried to intervene and damaged a nearby vehicle in the parking lot.

Police charged Mr. Baptise with first- and third-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, terroristic threatening (two counts), offensive touching and criminal mischief. He was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $123,200 cash bail.