Houston man arrested after stolen motorcycle pursuit

LINCOLN — Zachary Mills, a 32-year-old from Houston, was arrested by Delaware State Police after allegedly leading troopers on a pursuit while driving a stolen motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, said police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

Zachary Mills

The incident took place at around 1:19 p.m. when a trooper saw a black motorcycle traveling eastbound on Greely Avenue on the wrong side of the roadway. Troopers followed the motorcycle and observed additional traffic violations before making a traffic stop.

Cpl. Hatchell said the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop on Greely Avenue and fled onto Clendaniel Pong Road at a high rate of speed. Troopers obtained the registration for the motorcycle and learned it was stolen out of the Milford Police Department.

As the driver continued to evade police, multiple traffic violations were being committed, including failure to signal, traveling above the posted speed limit, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain a single lane.

The motorcycle eventually came to a stop in the Cedar Village Mobile Home Park. The driver, Mr. Mills was taken into custody without incident. Additionally, a search during the arrest led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Mills was taken back to Troop 7 in Lewes where he was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500 (felony); disregarding a police officer signal (felony); four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic offenses.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $5,600 cash bond.