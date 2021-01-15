Houston man arrested for fourth offense DUI

HARRINGTON — A 55-year-old Houston man was charged with a fourth offense DUI after a reported hit and run accident Wednesday, Harrington police Capt. Earl Brode said.

Police were initially called to the Midway Shopping Center at approximately 3:36 p.m. and told a vehicle had allegedly fled after striking another vehicle, police said. The vehicle that allegedly fled was located in the shopping center and Nathan Wills was the lone occupant, Capt. Brode said.

While speaking to Mr. Wills, police smelled a strong odor of alcohol, according to authorities. Mr. Wills allegedly refused to perform standard field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Besides DUI, Mr. Wills was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $4,500 secured bond.