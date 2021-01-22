Human remains discovered after search in Gumboro

GUMBORO — The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Division of Forensic Science, discovered suspected human remains Friday morning, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



The suspected remains were located near 30000 R Farm Lane after a multiple-day search, police said. They were turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for identification and manner of death.



Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Detective J. King with the DSP Homicide Unit by calling 741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.