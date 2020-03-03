Human skeletal remains found in Selbyville wooded area

SELBYVILLE – A death investigation is ongoing after skeletal remains were located in a wooded area off of Polybranch Road Monday night, authorities said this morning.



At approximately 6:12 p.m., Delaware State Police were called to the area just north of Roxana Road, Selbyville, after a person discovered human remains , spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Detectives arrived and confirmed them to be human skeletal remains.



The remains have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the identification and cause and manner of death, police said.



There is no concern for public safety at this time, according to authorities.



DSP asked anyone with case related information to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective K. Archer at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.