Industrial accident response ongoing in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH – One lane of southbound Coastal Highway is closed as Delaware State Police responded to an industrial accident in the area of Water Works Court, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said just after noon today.



A heavy police presence is in the area, Cpl. Pepper said. An investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released once it becomes available, she said.

The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s live run log listed a medical emergency response at 10:32 a.m. today. No other information was included.