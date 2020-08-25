Industrial accidents leave one dead, one injured

One man died, and another was critically injured during separate industrial accidents in Harrington and Lewes on Monday, Delaware State Police said.



A 59-year-old man died after falling approximately 40 feet while cutting a tree branch in the 12000 block of Pin Oak Lane in Harrington, according to DSP spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe. He was inside the bucket of a boom lift that was struck by a snapped branch at approximately 10:22 a.m., police said.



The man, whose name was being withheld by police, was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, where he was pronounced dead. He was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.



The DSP Criminal Investigations Unit was examining the case, Cpl. Jaffe said.



Also Monday, at approximately 4:03 p.m. in Lewes, troopers were dispatched to the 31000 block of Temple Road in The Governors community for a reported industrial accident. An injured 22-year-old man had been transported to Christiana Hospital via the DSP Aviation Unit prior to their arrival.



An investigation determined that the man fell approximately 14 feet after losing his footing while working at a home under construction. The contractor was standing on a two-by-four while installing floor joists on the second floor and landed on a concrete slab below.



The man, a Philadelphia resident, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His name was being withheld as police investigate the incident.



The DSP Major Crimes Unit was investigating, Cpl. Jaffe said.