Information on criminal mischief incidents sought

GEORGETOWN — On Tuesday, Delaware State Police asked for the public’s assistance following numerous reports of criminal mischief to vehicles and business windows.

Information was sought in a string of crimes that began in late March in the County Seat Gardens Mobile Home Park area and have since spread throughout the central Sussex County areas, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities said incidents were reported in which vehicle and business windows have been shot at with what appears to be a BB gun or are being struck by some type of blunt force object. In the cases, the motive appears to be criminal mischief related only, as items have not been stolen, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Troop 4, at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.