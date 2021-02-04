Inmate dies of suspected overdose at Smyrna prison

SMYRNA — A 35-year-old inmate at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has died following an apparent overdose, the Delaware Department of Correction announced Thursday.



The DOC said Travis M. Jones of Newark was first found unresponsive in his housing unit at 8 p.m. Monday; he was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, in Dover, for treatment and was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Bureau Chief of Prisons Paul Shavack.



Another inmate was also found unresponsive in the same housing unit and transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, as well. He was admitted in stable condition but has recovered fully and been returned to the facility, Mr. Shavack said.



The DOC said that lifesaving measures, including CPR and naloxone administration, were conducted by correctional officers and medical staff upon discovery of the unresponsive inmates. The inmates were transported to the hospital by Kent County Emergency Medical Services.



According to Mr. Shavack, “Evidence collected at the scene was a white powdery substance consistent with drug use. It has been turned over to Delaware State Police for analysis.”



Also, Mr. Shavack said, “The DOC takes the introduction of contraband into our system very seriously and are aggressively investigating this matter and will take appropriate action.”



DSP is conducting a death investigation, and results are pending. The DOC said Jones’ body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.



A preliminary investigation indicated that there are no suspicious circumstances or foul play believed to involved at this time, the DOC said.



In custody since 2013, Jones was serving a 60-year sentence for three manslaughter counts related to the deaths of his girlfriend and two children at their Delaware City home, the DOC said.