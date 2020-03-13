Investigation deems Smyrna house fire accidental

SMYRNA — The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that a Friday morning house fire was accidental.

The Citizens’ Hose Company responded to the 300 block of Lake Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a 911 call reporting the blaze, spokesman Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said. Firefighters arrived on the scene and observed smoke pouring from the home.

State investigators arrived and found the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a faulty cell phone charger inside a first-floor bedroom. No one was home when the fire was discovered. There were no reported injuries.

Fire damage was estimated at $25,000, the fire marshal said. Smoke alarms throughout the one story, ranch-style house operated.