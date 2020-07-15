Investigation determines arson in Frankford

FRANKFORD — A fire in the 30000 block of Gum Road early Wednesday was deliberately started, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Spokesman Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m. The Frankford Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with several bales of straw on fire. Several neighboring mutual aid fire companies responded as well.

There were no reported injuries.

Deputy fire marshals determined that the fire was intentionally started by a person or persons. Investigators asked for the public’s help in the investigation and asked anyone with information to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.