January home invasion brings two arrests

Robin C. Stephens

HARBESON — A 37-year-old Rehoboth Beach man and 30-year-old Millsboro woman were arrested in alleged connection with a January home invasion in the 22000 block of Danfield Drive, authorities said.

Robin C. Stephens and Heather Kenny of Millsboro were taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A third suspect is sought, authorities said.

Heather Kenny

Police said a vehicle search located various drug paraphernalia. According to authorities, Ms. Kenny was found with prescription pills without a prescription, approximately 0.441 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and released, police said.

Mr. Stephens was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree home invasion burglary and other counts. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $184,000 secured bond.

Ms. Kenny was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree home invasion burglary, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, among other offenses. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle on $21,000 secured bond.

Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective C. Simpson at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.