Joint investigation leads to arrests, drug seizure in Millville

MILLVILLE – A joint investigation into unlawful drug sales in Ocean View and Millville has led to the arrests of two suspects on numerous charges.

According to Ocean View police, on Jan. 14 Ocean View Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at a home located on Thornberry Road in Millville.

Ocean View Police Chief Ken McLaughlin said the investigation began after police received numerous complaints of drug sales in Ocean View and Millville, including the parking lot of the Millville Town Center.

Queshae Wise

The subsequent investigation resulted in the arrests of Queshae M. Wise and Courtney L. Wise, both of Millville as well as the seizure of an undisclosed amount of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana, Chief McLaughlin said.

Authorities charged Queshae M. Wise with: six counts of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance; two counts of Forgery First Degree (Counterfeit Currency); two counts of Maintaining a Drug Property; six counts of Endangering The Welfare of a Child; four counts of Possession of Marijuana; and one count each of Conspiracy Second Degree; Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Courtney Wise

Courtney L. Wise was charged with three counts of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance; two counts of Possession of Marijuana; and one count each of Forgery First Degree (Counterfeit Currency); Maintaining a Drug Property; Conspiracy Second Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on secured bond.

This case is still active, Chief McLaughlin said, and anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call Ocean View Police at 302-539-1111.