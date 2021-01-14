Joint police operation leads to 50-plus arrests

DOVER — Operation Rise-N-Shyne, a monthslong coordinated response by law enforcement into allegedly connected criminal activity in Dover, brought several dozen arrests and indictments as of Monday, city police announced Thursday morning.



The multi-agency operation ran from June through mid-November, capped by a warrant roundup, authorities said. Undercover and surveillance operations were conducted during the investigation.



More than 50 people were arrested in the probe and 39 indictments secured so far, Dover police said. Delaware Probation and Parole was actively supervising 20 involved suspects at the time, police said.



While more than 260 felony and 28 misdemeanor counts resulted, the number of charges could rise as the investigation continues, wanted persons are apprehended and arrests made, according to police.



There were 28 firearms and $22,679 in cash allegedly tied to drug proceeds seized, police said. Drug seizures (and approximate weights) included:

• More than 15,000 doses of ecstasy.

• 72 grams of MDMA powder.

• 3.675 grams of heroin.

• 1,058.49 grams of marijuana.

• 41.4 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine.



Operation Rise-N-Shyne’s activity reached into Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia. According to police, affected criminal organizations involved the G-Shine Bloods, Mob Piru Bloods, 48-Gang and Sex, Money, Murder Bloods. Not all of the arrestees were connected to the groups, police said.



Dover police hosted a virtual news conference to announce the operation and its results Thursday.



Law enforcement organizations involved in Operation Rise N-Shyne included the Dover Police Department Drug Unit, the Delaware State Police Kent and Sussex County Drug Units, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Delaware Department of Correction Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshals Service.