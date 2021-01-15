Juveniles charged in connection with stolen vehicle

DOVER — Three juvenile males were arrested on a receiving stolen property charge in connection with a motor vehicle, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

According to authorities Thursday, troopers responded to the 100 block of Karl Drive at approximately 2:40 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. The investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was reported as a stolen vehicle on Jan. 3, police said.

Upon troopers’ arrival, authorities said, they located two males ages 16 and 14, walking away from the vehicle and took them into custody without incident.

Upon taking the juveniles into custody, evidence of white paint splatters were located on the suspects’ clothing, police said. Further investigation determined the stolen vehicle had been damaged with white spray paint, and a third juvenile suspect was determined to be involved, police said.

A 15-year-old male was taken into custody without incident at a nearby residence.

All three suspects were charged with receiving stolen property valued over $1,500, second-degree conspiracy, and criminal mischief. They were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.