Laurel man arrested for aggravated menacing

LAUREL — A Laurel man was charged with aggravated menacing after he allegedly threatened individuals with a pump-action BB gun, authorities said.

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Gideon Sisk, IV, of Laurel, following the incident on Friday.

Around 2:37 p.m in the area of 30000-Whaleys Way, a 17-year-old female was outside of her residence when her dog began to bark in the driveway, said Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, a spokesperson for the Delaware State Police.

Gideon Sisk, IV

The victim went to investigate and discovered that a man, later identified as Mr. Sisk, was talking to her dog, Cpl. Pepper said. When she asked him to leave the property, Mr. Sisk allegedly walked down her driveway, placed a bag on it and then returned to the end of the driveway. He then allegedly retrieved what appeared to be a long black gun, Cpl Paper said. Police later determined it was a 760 Pump Master Classis pump-action BB gun, Cpl. Pepper said.

The victim ran into her residence to call 911 and contacted a friend for help, while Mr. Sisk fled on foot, Cpl. Pepper said.

When the friend arrived, the victim left her home by car and, while driving, the victim saw Mr. Sisk again and feared he might aim the weapon at them, said Cpl. Pepper. They left the area and were uninjured, Cpl. Pepper said.

While troopers were en route to the initial incident, another 911 call was made regarding a man, later identified as Mr. Sisk, running down the road with a weapon before fleeing into the woods in the area of Adams Road, Cpl. Pepper said.

He was located walking through the tree line, toward a residence on Samuel Hill Road and was taken into custody without incident, Cpl. Pepper said. The weapon was discovered in front of a bush at the same residence where Mr. Sisk was taken into custody. The weapon was determined to be a pump-action BB gun, Cpl. Pepper said.

Mr. Sisk was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespass.

Mr. Sisk was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,101.00 secure bond.