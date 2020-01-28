Laurel man charged in assault case

Carlos B. Chavez-Mendez

LAUREL — A 23-year-old man was arrested on an assault charge following an assault investigation Sunday morning in the 10000 block of Cherry Street, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Carlos B. Chavez-Mendez allegedly assaulted his 18-year-old girlfriend with a belt upon returning to his home in Laurel Village around 3 a.m., authorities said. He then would not allow the woman to leave the home or access her cellphone, police said.

The woman was eventually able to leave and call 911, according to authorities. Police were dispatched at approximately 6:16 a.m..

Mr. Chavez-Mendez was contacted at the home and taken into custody without incident.

Police charged Mr. Chavez-Mendez with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and malicious interference with emergency communications.

Mr. Chavez-Mendez was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $29,000 secured bond.