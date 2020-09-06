Laurel man charged in road rage incident

LAUREL — Delaware State Police have charged a 45-year-old Laurel man with two felonies after a road rage incident.

Authorities said troopers reported to Tracy Circle and Hastings Drive in Laurel for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the roadway with subjects fighting around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police said Eric Bailey and a 31-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, got into a fight in the area that led to Mr. Bailey stabbing the other man.

The victim was treated at an area hospital. Mr. Bailey responded to Troop 5 where he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,000 secured bond.