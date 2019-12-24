Laurel man charged in sexual assault of a child

LAUREL – Town of Laurel police report the arrest of 36-year-old Rammans Savage of Laurel following investigation of the sexual assault of a child.

A Division of Family Services (DFS) Hotline Tip was submitted to the Laurel Police Department stating that Savage was sexually assaulting a juvenile female at his residence in the Laurel, according to Laurel Police Department spokesman Det. Tyler Bryan.

Rammans Savage

Further investigation confirmed the allegations made and Savage was subsequently arrested, Det. Bryan said.

Savage was charged with second degree rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and endangering the welfare of a child, all of which are felonies Det. Bryan said.

Savage was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $42,000 secure bond.

Any person having more information related to this incident or other incidents involving Savage is urged to contact Det. Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

