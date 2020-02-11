Laurel traffic stop yields drugs, weapon

Jason A. Talley

LAUREL — A Sunday afternoon traffic stop brought three arrests and the discovery of drugs and a weapon, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said the incident occurred at 2:01 p.m., when a trooper observed a gray Nissan Altima traveling on Sussex Highway just north of Delaware Avenue, Laurel, with five young persons in the back seat. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Jason A. Talley, 28, of San Francisco, California, when an odor of marijuana was detected, police said.

Cameron Patterson

Contact was then made with the passenger, Tabius Cannon, 24, of Salisbury Maryland, who originally provided the trooper with a false name and Mr. Talley confirmed this false name, police said. Seated in the back of the vehicle was Cameron Patterson, 24, of Salisbury and four juveniles ranging from ages 11 to 6.

A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 912.75 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said. Police said Mr. Cannon proceeded to take off running and a foot pursuit ensued. He was apprehended a short time later, hiding in a vehicle that was parked behind a residence on Broad Creek, police said.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a silver, .380 semi-automatic pistol and a magazine containing three .380 rounds, according to authorities.

Tabius Cannon

Mr. Talley, Mr. Cannon and Mr. Patterson were all charged with firearms and drug charges and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on secured bonds. Mr. Cannon was held on $109,100 bond, Mr. Talley $85,150 and Mr. Patterson $74,050.