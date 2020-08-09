Laurel woman arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after pursuit in Millsboro

On Sunday morning, the Delaware State police arrested 37-year-old Jacklyn Dellandre of Laurel near Millsboro after she led troopers on a pursuit with a juvenile in her car.

At about 11:10 a.m. a silver Ford Focus was observed speeding on Laurel Road. An officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled onto Lone Cypress Road.

Jacklyn Dellandre

Multiple traffic violations were committed as the driver evaded the police, including traveling above the posted speed limit, failing to stop at a stop signs and failure to remain within a lane.

Ms. Dellandre eventually stopped near Lowes Crossing and Careys Camp roads where she exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

A 15-year-old who was in the vehicle during the pursuit was not harmed.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of .43 grams of marijuana, 160 mg of methadone and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers detected signs of impairment in Ms. Dellandre and a DUI investigation ensued.

She was transported to Troop 4 where she was charged with disregarding an police officer’s signal, a felony, endangering the welfare of a child while driving under the influence, driving a vehicle under the influence of a drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations.

Ms. Dellandre was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $4,006.00 unsecured bond.