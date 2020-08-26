Lawnmower-riding man charged with felony DUI

LINCOLN — A 60-year-old Greenwood man was charged with a fifth-offense DUI after allegedly traveling on a road and through yards on a lawnmower and acting disorderly Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Ralph J. Cahall

Troopers were initially called to the 10000 block of Webbs Farm Road at approximately 4:02 p.m. for a reported person lying next to a lawnmower, authorities said. Ralph J. Cahall was found leaning against the lawnmower and police detected a strong odor of alcohol, according to Cpl. Pepper.

Police said Mr. Cahall resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Mr. Cahall was also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $7,101 secured bail.