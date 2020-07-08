Lewes domestic incident brings aggravated menacing arrest

LEWES — A 33-year-old man was arrested on an aggravated menacing charge and other counts following a domestic incident Monday night, Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

According to authorities, troopers were called to the unit block of Gainsborough Lane in Lewes at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Police said investigation determined that Austin Balke allegedly physically assaulted his 32-year-old girlfriend after an earlier argument. Police said Mr. Balke took the woman’s cell phone to hinder her from calling 911.

Austin Balke

Police said the girlfriend’s father returned to the home from work and saw his daughter had been assaulted. As the father was leaving the residence with his daughter, police said, Mr. Balke allegedly threatened to harm him numerous times.

The father and daughter were subsequently able to leave the residence without further incident.

Mr. Balke was taken into custody at the residence and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Mr. Balke was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, strangulation, aggravated menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening and third-degree assault, criminal mischief (two counts), malicious interference emergency communications, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $37,550 cash only bond.