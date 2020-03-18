Lewes home fire displaces family of five

LEWES — A family of five was displaced after a mobile home fire caused about $15,000 in damage, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John M. Galaska said.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 17000 block of Evette Lane. The Lewes Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators concluded that the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical malfunction on the interior of the structure.

There were no reported injuries, the fire marshal said. Smoke alarms were present and alerted the occupants who escaped the fire.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the victims.