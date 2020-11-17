Lewes lawn vandalism under investigation

LEWES – An investigation into an act of vandalism involving the word “Trump” written into a victim’s lawn with a chemical is ongoing, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said Monday.

Police said a weed killer was used on the grass by a suspect or suspects. The incident was reported at approximately 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 36000 block of Tarpon Drive in the Wolfe Pointe community, Cpl. Pepper said.

According to a statement from DSP, “Detectives are currently investigating active leads and a witness canvas was initiated when the complaint was made known to us and is continuing. DSP will follow up on and investigate any and all suspect leads this investigation produces. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time as we continue to work hard to solve this case.

“This incident is not being investigated as a hate crime.”