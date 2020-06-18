Lewes man arrested on drug charges

LEWES — Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man on felony drug and weapon charges as a result of a traffic stop in the area of Ward Avenue and Lewes-Georgetown Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said that at approximately 3:45 p.m. troopers were conducting a criminal investigation at a residence on the 17000 block of Ward Avenue and observed a suspect matching their description walk out of a residence and attempt to drive away in a white sedan. Troopers performed a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 20-year-old Timmarus Perry.

Timmarus Perry

Troopers allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and took Mr. Perry into custody. Cpl. Hatchell said that a probable cause search was conducted and he was found to in possession of 4.35 grams of crack cocaine, 1.07 grams of marijuana, a large fixed blade knife, and over $100 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. Perry was transported to Troop 7 and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; carrying a concealed deadly weapon; failure to comply with taking photos and fingerprints; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court No. 2 and released on his own recognizance.