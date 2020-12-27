Lewes man arrested on fifth DUI offense

REHOBOTH BEACH — On the night of Saturday, December 26, the Delaware State Police arrested 35-year-old Benjamin Buckley of Lewes for his fifth DUI and other charges.

At around 10:24 p.m. that night, officers responded to a reported overdose in the parking lot of the Walmart at 18922 Rehoboth Mall Boulevard according to a press release sent out by Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a public information officer with DSP.

Benjamin Buckey

Before troopers arrived, the subject drove away. DSP was able to figure out who the registered owner of the car was and responded to their residence.

That’s where they located the subject, Mr. Buckley, still in the driver’s seat with the ignition on. Upon contact, troopers observed signs of impairment and an odor of marijuana was detected from outside the vehicle.

A DUI investigation ensued. A computer inquiry revealed that Mr. Buckley had four previous DUI convictions.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of roughly an eighth of an ounce of marijuana, approximately .33 grams of crack cocaine, about half a gram of heroin, 4 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills and 1 Gabapentin pill.

Mr. Buckley was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with his fifth alcohol-related DUI offense, a felony.

He was also charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have insurance identification in possession.

Mr. Buckley was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $5,401 secured bail.