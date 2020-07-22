Lewes man charged with attempted murder

MILFORD — A 28-year-old Lewes man was charged with first-degree attempted murder connected to a shooting incident July 15, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

James A. Satcher

James A. Satcher was taken into custody without incident Monday following investigation into the shooting, authorities said.

At approximately 5:37 p.m. July 15 on Betsy Ross Circle, a 32-year-old Georgetown man was shot once in the neck following a physical altercation in a nearby apartment complex, police said. A suspect then fled in a white passenger vehicle in an unknown direction, according to police.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injury, police said.

Mr. Satcher was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and held on a $1,000,080 cash bond, Cpl. Pepper said.