Lewes traffic stop brings drug seizure

Jason R. Bender

LEWES — A 50-year-old Lewes man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs Wednesday afternoon, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Jason R. Bender was known to have a suspended revoked license when stopped at approximately 1:46 p.m. on westbound Lewes-Georgetown Highway, authorities said. He was driving a maroon Lincoln LS at the time.

Police saw heroin baggies, Cpl. Jaffe said, and a vehicle search located 1.652 grams of suspected heroin (236 bags), 2.98 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2.97 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $1,000 in possible drug proceeds, police said.

The DSP Sussex Drug Unit and Governor’s Task Force were contacted and a search warrant for Mr. Bender’s residence in the 34000 block of Bookhammer Landing Road was obtained. Police said 738 baggies (approximately 5.166 grams) of heroin were located along with approximately .58 grams of methamphetamine and 6.48 grams of marijuana.

Mr. Bender was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance counts, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia (seven counts), driving while suspended or revoked and private use/consumption of marijuana. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $82,801 cash only bond.