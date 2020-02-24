Lewes traffic stop leads to drug arrest

LEWES — Sean P. McElwee, a 20-year-old from Georgetown, was arrested by Delaware State Police after a traffic stop on Saturday night allegedly led to the discovery of illegal drugs, said police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Master Cpl. Jaffe said a trooper saw a black Volkswagen Jetta fail to come to a complete stop of use their turn signal at the intersection of Pinetown Road and Sweetbriar Road around 7 p.m. Police pulled over Mr. McElwee and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A search of the vehicle turned up around 122.85 grams of marijuana, 43 edible THC candies, 2 Vyvanse 60 milligram pills, drug paraphernalia and alcoholic beverages.

Mr. McElwee was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession/consumption of alcohol, turn or move a vehicle without giving a proper signal and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was released on his own recognizance.