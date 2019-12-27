Lewes women faces drug charges after crash

Tori L. Luff

MILTON — The Delaware State Police arrested a 25-year-old Lewes woman after a traffic crash Thursday, charging her with multiple drug offenses.

According to authorities, troopers responded to Cool Spring Road for a reported vehicle accident at 7:18 a.m. There, police found a Ford pickup truck had collided with a utility pole, knocking the wires down. The driver and sole occupant, Tori L. Luff, was uninjured, police said.

During the investigation, police smelled marijuana and detected the drug in her purse, authorities said. Once the power lines were determined to be safe, police conducted a search of the truck, allegedly locating a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun, a glass vile with crack cocaine that weighed .5 grams along with drug paraphernalia, 3.8 grams of marijuana, multiple rounds of .40 caliber S&W, 47 small round blue Clonazepam pills, a Vyvanse capsule and a small scale.

Police said Ms. Luff appeared to be intoxicated, causing troopers to open a DUI investigation. Ms. Luff then requested to go to the hospital.

Once she was released, she was taken to Troop 7, Lewes and charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and DUI drugs.

She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $13,701 cash bond.

