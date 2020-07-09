Lieutenant Col. Zebley tabbed as DSP’s first female superintendent

DOVER – Lieutenant Col. Melissa Zebley on Thursday was announced as the new Delaware State Police Superintendent, becoming the first ever female to lead the agency.



In a news release, Lieutenant Col. Zebley, 50, described herself as “humbled and honored” to become DSP’s 26th superintendent overall.



“I thank Governor (John) Carney and Acting Secretary (of Safety and Homeland Security Kimberly) Chandler for their faith in me to lead this division of professional and dedicated members,” she said.



“I pledge to serve with the dignity and honor befitting the high standards of the agency. The Delaware State Police remain steadfast in our mission of service to all citizens and will continue on our course of community collaboration and progressive policing.”



Said Gov. Carney when announcing the promotion, “Lieutenant Col. Zebley has a tremendous track record of leadership at the Delaware State Police, and is the right person to lead our largest police agency.



“A 28-year veteran of the State Police, Lieutenant Col. Zebley has the trust of community leaders not only in New Castle County, but up and down our state.



“I know she will build on the good work of Colonel (Nathaniel) McQueen to keep Delaware safe and continue to establish trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.



“Thank you to Lieutenant Col. Zebley for taking on this important challenge.”



According to Acting Secretary Chandler, “Having served in almost every leadership position within the Delaware State Police, Lieutenant Col. Zebley not only possesses the qualifications, skills and experience to lead the State’s largest police agency but has also earned the respect of her fellow troopers and the Delaware law enforcement community.



“She has demonstrated the temperament, demeanor, and wisdom necessary to navigate the challenges in policing today and is committed to serving the citizens of our State.”



Lieutenant Col. Zebley replaces the recently-retired Colonel Nathaniel McQueen.