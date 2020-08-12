Life-threatening injuries in Milton crash

MILTON — A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 9 and Del. 5 Tuesday afternoon, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The injured 20-year-old female from New Providence, Pennsylvania, was transported to Beebe Medical Center and then Christiana hospital, authorities said. The driver she was riding with in a 2010 Chevy Cobalt suffered non-life threatening injuries, DSP said.

A 29-year-old man from Laurel driving a 2014 Toyota Tundra was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

According to police, the Chevy driver failed to observe the oncoming Toyota when turning left, resulting in the collision at approximately 3:10 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation and police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information to contact Master Cpl. Jay Burns at 703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.