Lincoln man, 21, charged with drug offenses

MILFORD — A 21-year-old Lincoln man was charged with drug offenses after an investigation in the 200 block North Street Wednesday, authorities said.

Roosevelt Williams

According to Milford police Det. Mikhail Stanton, officers determined that multiple persons were allegedly selling illegal drugs in the area, as well as consuming alcoholic beverages on the sidewalk.

Roosevelt Williams was charged with two counts of with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in Tier 1 quantity, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $11,000 unsecured bail.

A 22-year-old Bridgeville man was issued a criminal summons on a consumption of alcohol-related charge.