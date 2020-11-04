Lincoln man charged with attempted murder in Laurel shooting

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 34-year-old Lincoln man was charged Monday in connection with an October shooting in Laurel that injured a woman, police said.



Otis E. Williams was found by Delaware State Police during an investigation into an unrelated case, DSP spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Otis E. Williams

Troopers arriving at a residence on B Street in the Rehoboth Bay development Monday first encountered Mr. Williams while they were seeking to confirm the identity of a female in a drug paraphernalia investigation, Cpl. Pepper said.



Police said Mr. Williams tried to flee inside the residence but was taken into custody without incident. He was allegedly found with approximately 5.37 grams of methamphetamine and $126 in suspected drug proceeds, according to authorities.



DSP determined that Mr. Williams was sought by Laurel police for an alleged shooting incident Oct. 20 in the Little Creek Apartments complex. A female was treated at TidalHealth Nanticoke for injuries following that incident, police said.



Besides the first-degree attempted-murder charge from the Laurel case, Mr. Williams was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, noncompliance with bond conditions and terroristic threatening (two counts). He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and given a $934,000 cash bond in that incident.



DSP also charged Mr. Williams with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to identify himself to a peace officer. He was given an $11,300 cash bond in that case.



Following the arraignments, Mr. Williams was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, police said.