Lincoln man faces multiple charges

SEAFORD – A Lincoln, Delaware man who police say fired a shotgun round into the door of a Seaford business was arrested early Friday morning.

According to Seaford Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Eric Chambers, Greg R. Harding, 50, was apprehended in the Milford area with the assistance of the Greenwood Police Department and Delaware State Police shortly after the incident that occurred around 12:46 a.m. Feb. 14.

The business is located in the 700 block of Norman Eskridge Highway.

Through investigation, police learned the defendant had arrived at the business but was refused service because of his level of intoxication.

After leaving the business, Harding pulled his vehicle up to the front doors, produced a shotgun and fired one round into the front door of the business, Cpl. Chambers said.

Three employees were standing just inside of the business on the other side of the doorway, Cpl. Chambers said. There was no report of any injuries.

Harding fled prior to police arrival but was apprehended a short time later. In a search of the defendant’s vehicle, police located a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun.

Police charged Harding with:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony;

Two counts Aggravated Menacing;

Three counts Reckless Endangering 1st Degree;

Criminal Mischief;

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence;

Discharging Firearm Within City Limits; and

Disorderly Conduct

Harding was committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $62,200 cash bail.