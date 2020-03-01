Lincoln man faces murder charge in ’19 Dover shooting

Jaquell A. McDonald

DOVER — A 23-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday in connection with a murder at a residence in Dover early last year, Delaware State Police said.

Jaquell A. McDonald was taken into custody without incident on Walker Road in the area of Kenton Road at around 4:10 p.m., authorities said.

Jesse Stanford, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, was shot to death during a home invasion in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive on Jan. 5, 2019, authorities said. He died from his wounds two days later, police said.

Police charged Mr. McDonald with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited and first-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown $1,126,000 cash bail.

Police said Cahlil N. Simmons, 25, of Felton, was arrested on Feb. 14 in connection with the incident.

Investigation continues and police asked anyone with information to contact DSP Homicide Unit Detective D. Grassi at 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.