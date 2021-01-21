Lincoln man receives life sentence in fatal Dover shooting

DOVER — A 22-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for a 2018 fatal shooting in Dover, the Delaware Department of Justice said.



Ahmir Bailey had been earlier convicted of first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the death of Jameir Vann-Robinson of Smyrna on May 13, 2018.

Ahmir Bailey

Another defendant in the case, Eugene Riley of Milford, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the DOJ said. Dover police reported that Bailey was 19 at the time of arrest, and Riley was 18.



According to authorities, officers were called to the Mitscher Road scene at approximately 2:04 a.m. for reports of shots fired following a house party. Arriving officers found several shell casings but no victims or witnesses, police said.



A short time later, police learned that a victim — later identified as Mr. Vann-Robinson — had arrived at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital, authorities said.



Bailey and Riley were arrested without incident during a traffic stop May 14, 2018, police said.



Bailey was indicted that Nov. 5 and convicted by a jury Oct. 8, 2019. The delay in sentencing was due to courthouse limitations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOJ said.



Bailey was convicted on other charges including first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person prohibited, shoplifting and third-degree conspiracy.



Deputy Attorney General Greg Babowal, who prosecuted the case with DAG Kevin Smith, said, “The state hopes that (Thursday’s) sentencing provides some sort of closure for the family of Jameir Vann-Robinson.



“While we can’t bring Jameir back, his family knows that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison for this senseless and unnecessary act of violence.”



Attorneys Andre’ Beauregard and Zachary George represented Bailey in the Superior Court case.



“Life sentences are always tragedy for everyone involved, and my client asks for forgiveness for his actions that night,” Mr. Beauregard said.



“But he wasn’t the person who pulled the trigger, and we are all looking forward to the appeal, which will show his actual involvement and will assess his liability and punishment in the matter.”



Superior Court Resident Judge William L. Witham Jr. issued the sentence.