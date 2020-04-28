Lincoln man’s death ruled a homicide

HARRINGTON – An unresponsive man found lying in the road early Friday died from two gunshot wounds to the upper body, Delaware State Police said this morning.



A homicide investigation into the death of John W. Groff, 40, of Lincoln, is ongoing. He was found by a passerby on Killens Pond Road between Sandbox and Bloomfield roads at approximately 1:10 a.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



Mr. Groff was transported to the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus where he was pronounced dead. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy was performed.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective J. King at 741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.