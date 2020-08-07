Lincoln: Traffic stop leads to drug, additional charges

LINCOLN – A traffic stop by Delaware State Police Wednesday led to the arrest of two persons from Lincoln on drug and other charges.

The stop occurred around 3 p.m. Aug. 5 involving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra in the area of Johnson Road and Front Street, state police senior corporal Heather Pepper said.

Angela R. Boone

A computer check of the vehicle’s registration revealed a warrant associated with the Elantra out of Milford Police Department.

The trooper contacted the operator of the vehicle, 46-year-old Angela R. Boone. When the trooper returned to the patrol vehicle to conduct a computer check on Boone, the front seat passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Witty of Lincoln, exited the car and attempted to walk away.

Joshua Witty

When instructed to return to the vehicle by the trooper, Witty complied.

The computer check revealed Boone was wanted on multiple capiases. There was also an active warrant for her arrest out of Milford Police Department, Cpl. Pepper said.

Boone was taken into custody and was being secured in the patrol car when a second trooper arrived on the scene.

At this time, Witty exited the vehicle and was observed to have a large bulge in his waistband as he fled on foot into a wooded area. As troopers attempted to take Witty into custody, he resisted arrest, removed items from inside his clothing and threw them into thick brush. After a brief struggle, Witty was taken into custody.

During a search of the area where Witty had fled, troopers located approximately 3.108 grams of heroin in a bag, approximately 2.34 grams of marijuana and a bag containing heroin wax folds packaged in bundles. During a search, troopers also found a white plastic bag containing approximately 13.27 grams of cocaine in Witty’s right pants pocket.

Troopers located drug paraphernalia in the center console during an inventory search of the vehicle before it was towed.

Both individuals were transported to Troop 7.

Witty was charged with: Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- Heroin; Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance- Cocaine; Tampering With Physical Evidence; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana (Personal Use Quantity/Civil Violation).

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was issued an unsecured bond in the amount of $12,610.

State police charged Boone with: Breach of Release; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Failure to Surrender License; Driving While Suspended; Display of Suspended License and Possession of Suspended License.

Boone was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was issued a $1,000 cash bond and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.