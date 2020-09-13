Lincoln woman bites officer after attempted stabbing

LINCOLN — In the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman was arrested for aggravated menacing and related charges at Cedar Village Mobile Home Park in Lincoln.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when Delaware State Police troopers were dispatched to a residence for a reported incident involving a knife.

Investigation revealed that 43-year-old Michelle L. Henderson had swung a kitchen knife at a second subject trying to enter the home. The incident began with a verbal argument over the time at which the second subject was supposed to return to the residence.

Michelle L. Henderson. Courtesy of the Delaware State Police

No contact with the knife was made and the second individual was not injured.

Upon their arrival, troopers found Ms. Henderson extremely intoxicated. She was uncooperative and remained so through the entirety of the troopers’ investigation.

At one point, Ms. Henderson threw her cell phone at a trooper speaking with the second individual.

After, Ms. Henderson attempted to leave the residence and enter a pickup truck. She was subsequently handcuffed after a brief struggle and escorted to a police vehicle which she refused to enter. The defendant was ultimately placed in the car.

Then, Ms. Henderson bit the trooper who was placing a seat belt around her on the left forearm. The bite broke caused a visible wound and the trooper was bleeding.

Ms. Henderson remained disorderly on the trip to Troop 7. She attempted to kick out the rear windows of the patrol vehicle.

At Troop 7, Ms. Henderson was charged with four felonies including aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second degree assault injuring a police officer and resisting arrest with force or violence.

She was also charged with two misdemeanors, failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints and criminal mischief.

Ms. Henderson was later arraigned before the justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $79,100.00 cash only bond.