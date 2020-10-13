Little Lass plans memorial for girl whose body was found at park

A memorial starts to form on the Smyrna Clayton Little Lass softball field in honor of the late Emma Cole. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

SMYRNA — The Smyrna Clayton Little Lass Softball organization said Monday it plans to create a memorial honoring the memory of the late Emma Cole, the child whose remains were discovered near its fields Sept. 13, 2019.

The league issued a Facebook post that read: “The Little Lass Board of Directors would like to express our sincere sadness and heartbreak for the loss of baby Emma Cole.

“Our league is in the process of working on a more permanent memorial, but in the meantime, if anyone wants to place flowers at the complex, we ask that you place them near the memorial wreath that we have placed near our batting cages. Rest In Peace Emma.”

Emma was 3 years old when she died, according to police, and her body was located at the softball complex at 887 Duck Creek Parkway in Smyrna.

Last week, police said former Smyrna residents Kristie Haas, 28, and Brandon Haas, 38, were arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case.