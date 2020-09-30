Loaded firearm found during traffic stop

DOVER — A wanted 20-year-old Dover man was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded firearm during a Tuesday night traffic stop, Dover police Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Alton Kinsey

Alton Kinsey was wanted on probation violations when contacted by police in the area of South Kirkwood Street and West Loockerman Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., authorities said. He was found with a 9mm handgun, according to Sgt. Hoffman.

Through further investigation, police determined that Takija Parker, 41, of Dover allegedly provided the handgun to Mr. Kinsey by making false statements on an ATF form and then transferring it without a license to Mr. Kinsey, police said.

Takija Parker

Police said a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle was arrested for a local capias.

Mr. Kinsey was charged with possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), carrying a concealed deadly weapon, illegal gang participation, and violation of probation (two counts). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $17,500 secured bond.

Ms. Parker was charged with giving a firearm to person prohibited, intentionally makes false statement, and unlawful transfer of firearm. She was released on an own recognizance bond.