Loaded firearm found during traffic stop

Paul L. Ridenour

DOVER — A 41-year-old Harrington man was arrested after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop early Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Front seat passenger Paul L. Ridenour initially provided troopers with a false identification during the 12:58 a.m. stop on U.S. 13, authorities said. He was detained and a sock containing 19 9 mm bullets was located on the front passenger’s seat, according to authorities. A 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun with a round in the chamber and five in the magazine was found on the rear floor board, police said.

Police said Mr. Ridenour was found to be a person prohibited and had an active capias.

Mr. Ridenour was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (two counts), carrying a concealed deadly weapon and criminal impersonation. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,500 secured bond.

The 49-year-old male driver was issued a traffic citation for speeding and released.