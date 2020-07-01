Loaded handgun, drugs allegedly found in Dover vehicle stop

DOVER — A loaded handgun and 9 grams of marijuana were located during a traffic stop early Monday afternoon, bringing the arrest of a 22-year-old Dover man, authorities said.

Antwoine Price

Antwoine Price was stopped in a vehicle after Dover Police investigated a report of two persons pointing guns at each other at approximately 12:27 p.m. at Cedar Chase Apartments, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Police said one of the suspects was seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Avalon. A second suspect was not immediately located, police said.

Mr. Price was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by person prohibited and possession of marijuana. He was released on an own recognizance bond.