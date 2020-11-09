Long Neck woman arrested after physical altercation

LONG NECK — Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Regina Love of Long Neck on criminal charges following a physical altercation on Saturday evening.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said that at approximately 5:29 p.m., troopers responded to Court Drive. The investigation determined Regina Love was at the residence with a 74-year-old female acquaintance and a 72-year-old female acquaintance when a verbal argument ensued.

Regina Love

The argument allegedly escalated and Ms. Love took a full egg salad sandwich and shoved it into the 74-year-old female’s face, then grabbed her and threatened to cause physical harm to her, Cpl. Pepper said.

During the incident, Ms. Love also allegedly grabbed a hammer and went after the 74-year-old victim, causing her to fear for her safety. Ms. Love was taken into custody at the residence without incident and transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with aggravated menacing (felony), terroristic threatening and offensive touching

Ms. Love was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court No. 3 and released on her own recognizance.