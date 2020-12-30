Madison Court burglary sparks investigation

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 1100 block of Madison Court Saturday.

Dover Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said an unknown suspect made entry into the residence sometime between noon and 10 p.m. by breaking the rear glass door. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole several jewelry items before fleeing. No further information was available Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.