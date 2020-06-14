Magnolia altercation results in assault charge

MAGNOLIA — A 23-year-old Dover female was charged with second-degree assault after an altercation at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park Saturday, police said.

Troopers were called to the scene on Douglas Fir Road at approximately 12:50 p.m. regarding a person who had been maced in the face, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said. A 20-year-old female sustained non-life threatening injuries during an alleged fight with Jazmyne M. Harris, police said.

Ms. Harris was not at the scene when police arrived and turned herself in to Troop 3 after being contacted by telephone. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance, police said.