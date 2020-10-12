Magnolia assault leaves senior in critical condition

MAGNOLIA — The Delaware State Police are investigating an assault that left a 77-year-old Magnolia man in critical condition.

At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responsed to Moores Drive in the Meadowbrook Acres community to investigate a reported assault.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that a family member had discovered the male victim with visible injuries and unresponsive on his kitchen floor.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact Detective R. Costlow with Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-698-8527 or email Robert.Costlow@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.